Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $84.03. 56,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

