Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $83.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

