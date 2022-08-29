State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Decreased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

