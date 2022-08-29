Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0289 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Status has a total market capitalization of $100.16 million and $3.69 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,232.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00132726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085287 BTC.

About Status

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.