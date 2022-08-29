Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 4.1 %

Steel Partners stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

