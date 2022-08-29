Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Down 4.1 %
Steel Partners stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
