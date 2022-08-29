Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $31.64 million and approximately $779,555.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00013603 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,580,165 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

