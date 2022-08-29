Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Host Hotels & Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 9,314 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,590 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 114,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,242,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

