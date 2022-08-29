StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMPGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

