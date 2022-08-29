StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
