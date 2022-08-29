StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $54.09 million, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

