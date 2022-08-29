StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Price Performance
Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $54.09 million, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.82.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.