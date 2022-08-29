StockNews.com Downgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of CAL opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $983.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 90.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,759 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $10,212,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Caleres by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

