StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CDK Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth approximately $83,624,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth approximately $79,132,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,262,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CDK Global by 51,265.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 725,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

