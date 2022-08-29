StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
CDK Global Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.
CDK Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.71%.
CDK Global Company Profile
CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDK Global (CDK)
