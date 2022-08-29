StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $251,274.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,620 shares of company stock worth $46,517 in the last ninety days. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

