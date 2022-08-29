StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

Radius Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Health

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radius Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 200,458 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading

