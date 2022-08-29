StockNews.com Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.94 on Friday. American Software has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $570.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.84.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 144.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

