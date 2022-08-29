StockNews.com Lowers Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $534.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.11. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,609.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

