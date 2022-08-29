StockNews.com Upgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to “Hold”

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

RADA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

