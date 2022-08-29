Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.47

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 71567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also

