Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.67 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087700 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

