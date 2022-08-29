Sumit Singh Sells 11,748 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00.
Chewy Trading Down 0.2 %
Chewy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. 3,395,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,462. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
