Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 118,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,117. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

