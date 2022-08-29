Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SHYD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 8,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

