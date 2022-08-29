Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.37. 91,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $277,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $277,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $430,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,636. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

