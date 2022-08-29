Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,670,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,116,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.52. 14,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,211. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

