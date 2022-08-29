Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,887. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

