Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.0 %

COP traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.34. 173,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

