Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $47.27. 103,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

