Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,282 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 3.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,405. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54.

