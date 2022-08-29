SunContract (SNC) Price Tops $0.0226

SunContract (SNC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $249,560.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SunContract

SNC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SunContract

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

