SuperLauncher Hits One Day Volume of $22.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $873,931.08 and $22.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.33 or 0.02835482 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,751,883 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.