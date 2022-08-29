Sylo (SYLO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $322,245.00

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $322,245.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

