Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.69. Symbotic shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. William Blair began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97.

Insider Activity

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,067,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

See Also

