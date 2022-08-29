SYNC Network Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.26 million and $60.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00225857 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001358 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00437594 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,568,043 coins and its circulating supply is 116,159,461 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

