Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

