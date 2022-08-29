Synthetix Price Hits $3.47 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $813.65 million and $210.36 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synthetix has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $3.47 or 0.00017141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00134588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084909 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 293,251,261 coins and its circulating supply is 234,505,005 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

