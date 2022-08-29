Syntropy (NOIA) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and approximately $91,700.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086841 BTC.

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,301,860 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

