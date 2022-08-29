TABANK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $675,908.67 (TAB)

TABANK (TAB) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, TABANK has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. TABANK has a total market cap of $675,908.67 and approximately $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABANK coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.84 or 0.99767749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00052881 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024471 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About TABANK

TABANK (CRYPTO:TAB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TABANK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MollyCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency dedicated to the MDMA drug community. TAB uses Scrypt as an hashing algorithm and has a 60 second blocktime. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TABANK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TABANK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

