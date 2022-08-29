TABOO TOKEN One Day Volume Reaches $165,793.00 (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and $165,793.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.72 or 0.02818306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00822259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

