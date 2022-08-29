Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Down 39% This Week

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $357,298.59 and approximately $8,624.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

