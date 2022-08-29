Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $139,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 178,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 137,695 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.70. 93,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,281,801. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

