Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 6.9% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.8 %

TTWO stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.84. 42,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

