Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 29,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 20,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.52. 58,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,023. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.