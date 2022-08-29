Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 29,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 20,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.
Insider Transactions at Target
Target Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE TGT traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.52. 58,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,023. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.