TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $23,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,919 shares of company stock worth $3,808,256. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $126.48. 12,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.