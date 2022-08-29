TE-FOOD (TONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $257,661.00

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $257,661.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

