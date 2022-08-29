Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.00

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

In other Teaminvest Private Group news, insider Howard Coleman acquired 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,360.00 ($19,132.87).

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. The firm prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia, South Africa & United Kingdom.

