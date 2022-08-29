Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $14.72. 111,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,771. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

