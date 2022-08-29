Telcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $861,357.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $97.74 million and approximately $861,357.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085476 BTC.

TEL is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

