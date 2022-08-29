Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $220.97

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $220.97 and last traded at $220.97, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

