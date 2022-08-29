Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.09

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 231738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

