Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Terreno Realty makes up 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.32% of Terreno Realty worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.45. 832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,860. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.75. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

