Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $416.67 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $273.33 to $276.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,739 shares of company stock valued at $50,572,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tesla Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $288.09 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $206.86 and a one year high of $414.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.00 and a 200-day moving average of $279.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

